Shots fired at Durham driver on Dearborn Drive

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several shots were fired at a Durham driver Monday afternoon, according to the Durham Police Department.

Officers said someone in a silver car fired shots at another driver on Dearborn Drive near Martin Street. One bullet hit the victim's car, but they were not injured.

The victim pulled into a store parking lot and hit a parked car, officers said.

A bullet also went through the front door of the store.
