2 in custody after shots fired led to police chase in Raleigh, officials say

(Shutterstock file photo)

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two people were taken into custody after a police chase in Raleigh, officials say.

It happened early Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Raleigh Boulevard.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officials say police were called to the area after reports of shots being fired out of a car.

When they got there, the car drove off to try and elude the officers, but crashed shortly after.

Five suspects were said to have jumped out of the car and ran off on foot.

Police managed to capture two of the five men. So far, no other information has been released regarding charges or any of the suspects.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to call Raleigh police at 919-996-3335.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighpolice chaseshootingraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car hit tractor-trailer, flew off bridge near I-85 N in Durham
Forecast: Scattered storms expected throughout the Triangle on Sunday
3 teens charged in shooting death of Winston-Salem 5-year-old
Sawmill Road in Raleigh reopens after head-on crash
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20
US defeats Netherlands to win Women's World Cup
2 shot inside Raleigh nightclub, police say
Show More
Sebastian Aho signs with Carolina Hurricanes for 5 more years
Man charged in officer-involved shooting at Fayetteville home
Winston-Salem infant death ruled as homicide
Woman dies in car crash on I-95 near Fayetteville
Raleigh man missing after swimming in Outer Banks identified
More TOP STORIES News