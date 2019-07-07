2 in custody after shots fired led to police chase in Raleigh, officials say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two people were taken into custody after a police chase in Raleigh, officials say.It happened early Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Raleigh Boulevard.Officials say police were called to the area after reports of shots being fired out of a car.When they got there, the car drove off to try and elude the officers, but crashed shortly after.Five suspects were said to have jumped out of the car and ran off on foot.Police managed to capture two of the five men. So far, no other information has been released regarding charges or any of the suspects.Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to call Raleigh police at 919-996-3335.