'She wanted to get away from him': Friend of missing Holly Springs mom delivers emotional testimony

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'She wanted to get away from him': Friend of missing mom testifies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Monica Moynan's best friend took the stand Thursday and described the Holly Springs mother as upbeat and loving, but also someone who struggled at times with self-esteem and wanted out of her relationship.

Alex Wilson said Moynan came to her on two separate occasions saying she was choked by the defendant, Brian Sluss.

"She saw the lights go out, and that's just all she can remember. She said she almost died," said Wilson.

Moynan vanished in the spring of 2019.

A co-worker testified that Moynan was a "no show" for a shift, which was "very usual."

RELATED: 'She was scared': Mother of Holly Springs murder victim testifies as trial begins

The prosecution asserted that the mom of two girls was murdered by Sluss, her on-again-off-again boyfriend. Her remains have never been found.

Sluss is charged with the murder and is expected to testify in his defense.

Wilson said Moynan would never abandon her children.

"She made sure those girls had joy, there was fun," said Wilson.

Moynan did have a protective order out against Sluss.

The trial will resume Friday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holly springsraleightrialmurdermother attackeddomestic violencemissing woman
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
President Biden speaks about the economy at NC A&T University
Raleigh 2-year-old dies after being pulled from swimming pool
Delta hiking fares to turn profit as fuel costs surge
Here's what's getting more expensive at the grocery store
NC State students create adaptive clothing line
Cary family opens home to Ukrainian mom, daughter
COVID-19 cluster prompts mask requirement at Carrboro High School
Show More
Subway shooting suspect Frank R. James held without bail
Biden approves $800 million in new military assistance for Ukraine
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter in cash deal
Raleigh hotel named one of top 100 new hotels in the world
Calif. man says screen on new Tesla froze while on freeway
More TOP STORIES News