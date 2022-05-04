Gov. Cooper announces Small Business Week in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The spotlight is on small businesses this week, and Governor Roy Cooper even proclaimed this as Small Business Week in North Carolina.One business that's giving back is Others Helping Other People, a minority-owned clothing company in Raleigh.The owner, Ray Harper, is a teacher by day.He started the apparel company to give back to the community.The proceeds he makes from OHOP is used to help the homeless, troubled kids or single moms who need a little help."It ain't free," Harper said with a laugh. "So I pour a lot of my personal income into my business, into the community, because it's like, what else am I gonna do?"Like, I can take care of just me, I'm fine, but it's more important and more impressionable when I can get out there and make someone else's day, or life," Harper added. "Just something I can do to impact them"This weekend, Harper is hosting an event for single mothers in Fayetteville.