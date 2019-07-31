Mom robbed in front of her children by 3 men who stormed into Smithfield home in middle of day

A Smithfield mom was at home caring for her three children Tuesday afternoon when she became the victim of a brazen robbery.

Around 3:30 p.m. three men stormed inside the home in the Maplewood Run subdivision, armed with handguns.

The victim, whose identity is being protected, told ABC11 she is doing okay for the most part after the terrifying ordeal and family is rallying around her.

It is unknown if the home in this home was targeted.

The 29-year-old victim's husband was away at work at the time.

The mom and her kids were able to escape without injury.

The men got away with several items.

Authorities have not said what was taken.

The victim wasn't able to give descriptions of the men who barged into her home.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who saw any suspicious activity to call detectives at 919-989-5000.
