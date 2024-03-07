Suspect in shooting of Smithfield woman captured in Delaware

A search is underway for the gunman, who fled the scene in a vehicle.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Smithfield Police said Thursday that there has been an arrest made in the February shooting of a woman at a home.

On Thursday, Smithfield PD said Benjamin Blakely had been taken into custody in Wilmington, Delaware.

Blakely is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Benjamin Blakely is taken into custody in Wilmington, Delaware. Smithfield Police Department

The shooting happened Feb. 29 at a home in the 100 block of Whitley Drive.

The victim was taken to WakeMed and underwent surgery.

Police told ABC11 in February that there was a history of domestic-violence calls at the home. Police said the victim was Blakely's domestic partner.

Blakely was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Wilmington, Deleware, Department of Police assisted with the apprehension.

