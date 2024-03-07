Suspect in shooting of Smithfield woman captured in Delaware

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Smithfield Police said Thursday that there has been an arrest made in the February shooting of a woman at a home.
On Thursday, Smithfield PD said Benjamin Blakely had been taken into custody in Wilmington, Delaware.
Blakely is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.
The shooting happened Feb. 29 at a home in the 100 block of Whitley Drive.
The victim was taken to WakeMed and underwent surgery.
Police told ABC11 in February that there was a history of domestic-violence calls at the home. Police said the victim was Blakely's domestic partner.
Blakely was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury
The U.S. Marshals Service and the Wilmington, Deleware, Department of Police assisted with the apprehension.
NOTE: Video is from a previous report.