Seeing smoke in the air? It's coming from Jordan Lake

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A lot of people are reporting seeing and smelling smoke in the air Wednesday afternoon.

It is coming from a controlled burn near Jordan Lake.

The part of the lake where the burn is taking place is in Chatham County, and people in Wake, Durham, Orange and Chatham counties have all reported seeing and smelling the smoke this afternoon.

There's nothing to be concerned about as it's a prescribed burn.

Orange County officials also said smoke coming from a wildland fire in Cumberland County may be contributing.
