11 injured in shooting at Mississippi biker club

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVD) -- Police in Mississippi are investigating after at least 11 people were shot at a Grenada biker club early Sunday morning.

Grenada Police Chief told ABC-affiliate WTVA his officers along with the Grenada County sheriff's deputies responded to the SMS Biker Club and found multiple shooting victims just after 1:30 a.m. All victims were transported to the hospital.

The police chief said his officers also found firearms and stolen property inside of the club.

This marks the second large-scale shooting of the weekend, the first being a shooting at a South Carolina nightclub that killed a man and injured 14 others.

There have been no arrests made in connection to the shooting at this time.
