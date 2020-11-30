GRENADA, Miss. (WTVD) -- Police in Mississippi are investigating after at least 11 people were shot at a Grenada biker club early Sunday morning.
Grenada Police Chief told ABC-affiliate WTVA his officers along with the Grenada County sheriff's deputies responded to the SMS Biker Club and found multiple shooting victims just after 1:30 a.m. All victims were transported to the hospital.
The police chief said his officers also found firearms and stolen property inside of the club.
This marks the second large-scale shooting of the weekend, the first being a shooting at a South Carolina nightclub that killed a man and injured 14 others.
There have been no arrests made in connection to the shooting at this time.
11 injured in shooting at Mississippi biker club
