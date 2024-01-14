Colder air could bring flurries, light snow to northern counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Temperatures will start falling on Monday as a cold front moves into our area and that could bring a glimpse of winter weather to certain parts of the state.

As the cold air moves in it will hang over the area and that could be enough to trigger some light snow as close as our northwesternmost counties.

A developing coastal storm brings a separate risk for showers Monday night, but once again, the Triangle appears most likely to be on the fringes of precipitation, this time on the northwestern end.

This chance for rain lasts into early Tuesday, but the best risk will be closer to the shore, where rain could continue into the evening as the storm tracks northward along the East Coast.

Another cold front takes highs to downright frigid levels next weekend, meaning the mid-30s to around 40 in this case.