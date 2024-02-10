WATCH LIVE

Johnston County DSS worker charged with spending thousands on client's EBT card

Saturday, February 10, 2024 4:50AM
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A social services worker in Johnston County is accused of ordering $30,000 worth of goods using a client's EBT card.

The investigation began Dec. 14.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said the client reached out to DSS saying her EBT balance was zero, even though she had not used the benefits.

Shermeca McCrary
Johnston County Sheriff's Office

Investigators later found Food and Nutrition employee Shermeca Nikole McCrary, 44, allegedly created several fake EBT accounts and had products delivered straight to her home.

McCrary, of Goldsboro, is facing a long list of charges including obtaining property by false pretense, embezzlement, and identity theft.

She was being held in the Johnston County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

The case remains under investigation.

