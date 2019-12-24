Hundreds of strangers raise $12,000 for 92-year-old WWII veteran who was scammed

FRESNO, Calif. -- You wouldn't know it by his attitude, but 92-year-old Floyd Smith of Fresno, Calif. lost a considerable part of his retirement savings."I'm glad you're here. In fact, I'm glad I'm here too."Floyd said that Mark Gleizer stole the money by claiming he was in real financial trouble.The World War II veteran loaned him $10,000 and never got it back.People who saw Floyd's story on Action News decided to do something, 374 people made donations to him.On Monday, he unwrapped a special present, a huge check for $12,472.60, and Action News was there to watch the beaming veteran receive it.Floyd served in the Navy as World War II came to a close.Floyd said that he had planned to use the money that was stolen to go back to the sea, or at least the beach, for a honeymoon with his new wife. As part of his present, a hotel in the coastal town of Cayucos donated a two-night stay for Floyd and his wife. Beltone also plans to fit Floyd with some brand new hearing aids in January.Floyd doesn't take it for granted that he gets a second chance.With his new check in hand and his love by his side, he left us with a few words of wisdom, "Smile, and the world smiles with you. Cry, and you cry alone."