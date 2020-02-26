Society

11-year-old cancer survivor sits courtside with Roy Williams at UNC, NC State game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A University of North Carolina Tar Heels fan and childhood cancer survivor got the chance of a lifetime to sit courtside with Coach Roy Williams for Tuesday night's game against North Carolina State University.

Scott Lenfestey was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was 3 years old. Now 11, the Cary resident said he wants to help other children with cancer.

"One in five kids diagnosed with cancer won't survive," Lenfestey said. "I know that I'm very lucky to still be here."

Generous Tar Heels basketball supporters purchased the courtside seats at an auction, but decided to give the experience to a childhood cancer survivor. Lenfestey will get to sit on the UNC bench and spend time in the locker room with the team.

"I'm pretty sure this is definitely the closest I've ever been to a UNC game," Lenfestey said. "I've been to a couple before but this is just gonna be so amazing tonight, to be right there with the bench on courtside!"

According to a news release from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Lenfestey's parents went to UNC. He was also treated by Dr. Stuart Gold at the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Lenfestey's mother Nancy Lenfestey said she credits cancer research with saving her son's life.

"I remember when we were in the hospital room one night, we said, 'You know Scott, if you make it through this, we're not gonna take it for granted,'" Nancy Lenfestey said. "And he took that to heart. He's become a very staunch advocate for kids with cancer."

Lenfestey and his family travel to Capitol Hill every year to share his story and help secure funding for more childhood cancer research.
