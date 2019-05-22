Society

Fort Bragg community celebrates Christmas early for 5-year-old girl with terminal cancer

By
HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Christmas came early for a Harnett County girl who is battling cancer.

A week after celebrating Halloween early, the Linden Oaks Fort Bragg Community hung up the stockings and dusted off the sleigh bells.

It's all for 5-year-old Ila Haskin.

Haskin was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) nearly two years ago. The aggressive terminal brain cancer is attacking the child's body, and it may take her life before the holidays.

"Honestly, I don't think we'll see the end of the summer," Ila's mom Nadine Haskin said. "I think this is probably her last season."

With that sense of urgency, the community rallied together to pack as many smiles into the short time Ila has left.

"It's 94 degrees and people are hanging up Christmas lights in the heat making everything look festive," Haskin said. "All of this has been really amazing. I can't really describe it."
