swimming

Aqua-Tots help kids learn to swim even during COVID-19 pandemic

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Aqua Tots mission is to save lives by teaching children all over the world how to become safe and confident swimmers for life.

"At Aqua Tots, we think it's super important because drowning continues to be the leading cause of death for children under the age of four and it's actually the second leading death for children ages 5 to 14," said area integrator, Sara Hora. "It's totally preventable in most cases so we believe swim lessons are really important and not only swim lessons but swimming year-round and swim lessons are really important."

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Sara said while the school is open during the coronavirus pandemic - they are modifying their curriculum, having less face-to-face contact, wearing masks when possible, increasing sanitation and checking temperatures.

"We know that even with a pandemic and a virus going on people will continue to go to swimming pools," she added. "People will continue to go on vacation. Swimming pool sales actually for in-home pools have gone up this year because a lot of things are closed so with that a lot of people are continuing to be around the water and continue to drown or have accidents in the water. We thought it was important to continue our mission of teaching children how to swim and be safe."

Airbnb of pools: Swimply lets pool owners earn money and swimmers rent private pools

"My goal as a parent is to raise her to be as independent as possible," said Lauren Cochran. "That's all part of providing her with the skills and the safety that she can have throughout her life."

Parents like Lauren, a mother to a 5-year-old, said the pool is one way their children can get socialization right now in a time when a lot is closed.

"The sensory input they get from the pool and the coordination and the strength is really important," she added. "We're doing the best we can within the circumstances."

RELATED: Triangle divers find new ways to train without pool amid COVID-19

"It's helping with his social development which he's not getting a lot of right now," said a parent Darrow Bertolina. "Everything is closed down and has been so it's been great since it's been open again."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighcarywake countysafetydrowningchildrenswimmingcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SWIMMING
Airbnb of pools: Swimply, lets private pool owners, swimmers connect
Is it safe to go swimming during the coronavirus pandemic?
East Carolina University eliminating four sports programs
Body found at Venice Beach ID'd as WWE star
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 62,142 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in NC
Chase ends after man stole Fayetteville PD car, dragged officer
Strong storms Sunday night could bring gusty winds, hail
'Code Orange' Air Quality alert issued for central NC
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it
Man injured in shooting near Durham apartment complex
Show More
Woman gets upset after asked to wear face mask at Trader Joe's
Pregnant woman survives COVID-19 after receiving plasma
Man dies after being shot along Poole Road in Raleigh
NC Courage players kneel in solidarity as pro sports return
Confederate monument in Fayetteville, Louisburg removed
More TOP STORIES News