Aqua-Tots help kids learn to swim even during COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Aqua Tots mission is to save lives by teaching children all over the world how to become safe and confident swimmers for life."At Aqua Tots, we think it's super important because drowning continues to be the leading cause of death for children under the age of four and it's actually the second leading death for children ages 5 to 14," said area integrator, Sara Hora. "It's totally preventable in most cases so we believe swim lessons are really important and not only swim lessons but swimming year-round and swim lessons are really important."Sara said while the school is open during the coronavirus pandemic - they are modifying their curriculum, having less face-to-face contact, wearing masks when possible, increasing sanitation and checking temperatures."We know that even with a pandemic and a virus going on people will continue to go to swimming pools," she added. "People will continue to go on vacation. Swimming pool sales actually for in-home pools have gone up this year because a lot of things are closed so with that a lot of people are continuing to be around the water and continue to drown or have accidents in the water. We thought it was important to continue our mission of teaching children how to swim and be safe.""My goal as a parent is to raise her to be as independent as possible," said Lauren Cochran. "That's all part of providing her with the skills and the safety that she can have throughout her life."Parents like Lauren, a mother to a 5-year-old, said the pool is one way their children can get socialization right now in a time when a lot is closed."The sensory input they get from the pool and the coordination and the strength is really important," she added. "We're doing the best we can within the circumstances.""It's helping with his social development which he's not getting a lot of right now," said a parent Darrow Bertolina. "Everything is closed down and has been so it's been great since it's been open again."