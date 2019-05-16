Society

Award-winning chef Ashley Christensen to appear on Strahan & Sara

Award-winning chef Ashley Christensen will join Michael Strahan and Sara Haines on Thursday for an appearance on their show Strahan & Sara.

Christensen was recently honored with the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef in America.

Christensen owns and operates several Raleigh restaurants as well as a cocktail bar and event space.

As she built her business, she became a national leader in the industry pushing for change.

Christensen is also a philanthropist, work she believes sets her apart in winning the top honor.

You can watch Ashley Christensen on Strahan & Sara at 1 p.m. EST on ABC11.

Disney is the parent company of ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytelevisionabccooking
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News