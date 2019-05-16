Award-winning chef Ashley Christensen to appear on Strahan & Sara

Award-winning chef Ashley Christensen will join Michael Strahan and Sara Haines on Thursday for an appearance on their show Strahan & Sara.
Christensen was recently honored with the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef in America.
Christensen owns and operates several Raleigh restaurants as well as a cocktail bar and event space.
As she built her business, she became a national leader in the industry pushing for change.
Christensen is also a philanthropist, work she believes sets her apart in winning the top honor.
You can watch Ashley Christensen on Strahan & Sara at 1 p.m. EST on ABC11.
Disney is the parent company of ABC.
