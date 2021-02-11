WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Weather
LOCALISH
Sports
Politics
Health and Coronavirus
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
Contact Us
Send us your photos & videos
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
Black History Month Feature: Lt. Gov Mark Robinson
WTVD
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
society
black history month
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: COVID-19 percent positive rate drops again
2 charged with murder of pregnant Wake County woman
Sleet, freezing rain possible over the next few days
Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump trial | LIVE
Fauci says 'anybody' could start getting vaccinated in April
Millionaire NFL star shares why he quit football to farm in NC
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
Show More
Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs after crash that injured children
'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano fired over social media post
Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend his racist language
Teachers will be eligible for vaccine in late February, Cooper announces
Burglar targeting seniors while they sleep, police warn
More TOP STORIES News