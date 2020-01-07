abc11 together

Blood Connection in Raleigh making it easy for you to give

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Every blood donation has the power to save up to three lives.

The Blood Connection in Raleigh is making it easy for you to give.

Its mobile unit can come to your church, school or place of business for a blood drive. Donations typically slow down this time of year but the need for blood is constant.

Get more information here.
