mother's day

Celebrating a virtual Mother's Day this year? Here's where you can find e-cards for mom

This year, annual Mother's Day traditions may need to change. For some, this means canceling plans and keeping a physical distance from mom.

Even when you're celebrating virtually, you can still make the moms in your life feel extra special on Mother's Day.

Several websites offer free Mother's Day e-cards, including:


  • Hallmark: The greeting cards company has a variety of ecards that loved ones can personalize, ranging from cute and heartfelt to funny and off-beat.


  • MotionDen: The free online video maker has design templates anyone can use to make a personalized video for mom.


  • 1-800-Flowers: You don't need to buy flowers to send mom an 1-800-Flowers e-card!

  • Louis Vuitton: The designer released a series of free e-cards called #WELVMOMS. Each card is unique -- you can drag and drop gifts and stickers all over the envelope!

  • Someecards: Need something more (in)appropriate for a mom with a sense of humor? Someecards has a collection of Mother's Day memes, with messages like "I love you slightly more than dad."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymother's day
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTHER'S DAY
HOW TO: Breakfast-in-bed tray, family crafts for Mother's Day
Sneak peek of Sunday's 'Disney Family Singalong:' WATCH
Free Printable Mother's Day Card and Poster by ABC11
QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother's Day?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 14,360 COVID-19 cases in NC; 17 more deaths reported
Church service canceled? Here's a Sunday message
Forecast: Sunny Mother's Day with temps reaching 70s
Man charged after Raleigh shooting, standoff with police
Surfer dies after shark attack off beach, officials say
Obama calls Trump's pandemic response 'absolute chaotic disaster'
Shoppers cheer as retailers reopen to public for Phase 1
Show More
State parks reopen attracting eager visitors
COVID-19 doesn't stop Durham family from celebrating 125th reunion
NC sheriff's deputy among 2 being charged after targeting teen
WCSO investigating after 1 person injured in Zebulon shooting
Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87
More TOP STORIES News