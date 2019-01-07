Cary doctor performs non-surgical facelift procedure

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --With the arrival of the new year, many people are beginning resolutions.
If one of your resolutions is to tighten the skin on your face and neck without going under the knife, the Forma procedure could be the answer.
"Forma is radio frequency skin tightening," explained Dr. Joseph Franklin of Franklin Plastic Surgery and Medical Director at La Therapie Spa in Cary, N.C.
"The device applies radio frequency energy about 4 milliliters under the skin, and what that does is stimulate collagen to form and it stimulates collagen to realign," Franklin explained. "As we get older, the collagen fibers are a little bit wavier rather than a nice straight line, so what this does is to allow the collagen to tighten the skin back up and it is completely non-invasive."
Franklin said the Forma technology can be used on all skin types because there are no lasers or lights which sometimes can't be used on darker skin types.
"We put some ultrasound gel on the skin and neck and we apply the device," Franklin said. "We have to get the temperature up, there's a temperature probe in the machine and we have to get the temperature up to about 4Celsiuses celsius and maintain it for 10 minutes. So, the entire face takes about an hour."
Forma is FDA approved and cosmetic so insurance does not cover it. Franklin said six weekly treatments are recommended for best results.