4TH OF JULY

Where to celebrate July 4th: These are the best places to let freedom ring

EMBED </>More Videos

According to a new WalletHub ranking, the nation's capital might not be the best places to watch the fireworks on Independence Day. (Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

If you think the nation's capital is the best place to let freedom ring this Independence Day, think again.

According to a new report from WalletHub, Washington is the ninth best place to celebrate the Fourth of July. The website ranked 100 cities around the country by examining 19 key factors like fireworks laws, planned firework displays, the average price of wine, walkability and climate.

New York beat out the district for top honors for its attractions and activities, safety and accessibility and weather, though it lost points for its affordability.

Los Angeles claimed second place, followed by Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Atlanta, Milwaukee and San Diego. Buffalo, New York, rounded out the top 10 behind ninth-place Washington.

For those looking to save money on their holiday plans, Gene Del Vecchio with the University of Southern California School of Business recommended staying close to home and eating cheap (think hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill).

"Partake in free activities: most cities have free parades, free concerts and free fireworks displays. Free is good," he added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyjuly 4th4th of julyjuly fourthu.s. & worldholidayfireworksfun stufftravel
4TH OF JULY
Downtown Raleigh businesses hope for profitable 4th of July after losing street festival
How weather impacts fireworks shows
4th of July PSA: 'You're not a firework. Don't drive lit'
Man transforms lawn into American flag
Fun facts about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
More 4th of july
SOCIETY
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
New Jersey TSA officer and child compete in unlikely dance battle
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News