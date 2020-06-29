Fayetteville City Council votes to move forward with removing Market House imagery from city property

On Monday, Fayetteville City Council decided that the answer is 'no.'
The council voted unanimously to more forward with removing the controversial imagery from city property.
#NEW: @CityOfFayNC is looking to finish what they started in 2015. This evening, during a special meeting, they voted unanimously to move forward to remove the #MarketHouse from all affiliations with the city. They'll have staff look at the logistics: cost, method. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/0Zt9aFsgyH— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) June 29, 2020
Also this week, "End Racism Now" and "Black Lives Do Matter" are being painted around the building.
Last week, Mayor Mitch Colvin submitted a request to remove the Market House from any affiliation with the city. He said in 2015 city council voted to stop using the Market House as a logo but stopped short of removing it altogether.
The Market House is displayed on the city's flag, seal, trash cans and a number of other things.
"It's contentious. It's a sign of division and I don't think it should be a part of the city's operation," said Mayor Mitch Colvin.
Some say it has plenty of historical significance as it sits in the heart of downtown Fayetteville. Opponents have argued that the establishment is a painful reminder of the many families that were destroyed there.
Colvin told ABC11 his grandmother's grandfather was a slave who was sold there many years ago.
"This is not about black people or white people. We are one of the most diverse cities in the country and we have about a 50/50 population of black, white and other. We need to be very thoughtful in making sure it's a decision that won't tear us apart," said Colvin. "Other communities have successfully pulled it off. In Alabama, there's a lynching museum which is a horrific time in American history, but it's very popular today. How did they do it? Who did they get to help pull it off? That's what we need to ask."