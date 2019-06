Cracker Barrel bans pastor who called for LGBTQ executions

We work hard every day to foster a culture that is welcoming and inclusive. Please see our full statement below. pic.twitter.com/1bpsJ0YmCn — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) June 18, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- A Cracker Barrel has turned away a controversial Knoxville County Detective and pastor and his church group.Pastor Grayson Fritts made national headlines after video surfaced of a sermon he recently delivered in which he called for government to arrest and execute LGBTQ people.The news prompted a Tennessee district attorney to review all pending cases investigated by Fritts, who is pastor of the All Scripture Baptist Church. The Knox County Sheriff also relieved Fritts of duty, although he is still drawing retirement pay.Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler says Fritts has taken a voluntary buyout and is currently on paid sick leave while he awaits the buyout to take effect.Fritts and fellow church members had announced on Facebook a meeting at the Cracker Barrel in Cleveland on June 29.After word got out about the event and caused an outcry, that won't happen.Cracker Barrel announced on Tuesday it will un-invite the group. According to WTVC , a spokeswoman for Cracker Barrel said "we disagree strongly with their statements of hate and divisiveness."Their full statement reads:All Scripture Baptist Church released a statement as well.In an email response, the church says