SOCIETY

Exclusive: Injured Orange High School football player speaks about recovery

EMBED </>More Videos

Thys Oldenburg spoke exclusively with ABC11's Tim Pulliam about football and his recovery from a serious injury.

By
HILLSBOROUGH, NC (WTVD) --
Two months after suffering a traumatic head injury, Thys Oldenburg wants you to know he's pushing through his recovery.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Orange High School junior varsity football linebacker is challenging himself to 50 pushups a day - a goal he hopes to achieve by year's end.

For weeks, Thys lay unconscious in a hospital bed from a drug-induced coma. Oldenburg suffered a brain injury during a game against Durham's Hillside High School.

After several brain surgeries and weeks of rehab, Thys returned home just before Christmas.

He was welcomed with cards, letters, and posters from family, friends and strangers wishing him well. The 15-year-old said the messages keep him motivated.

"They all inspire me to get better and heal up," he told ABC11. "Work out and get stronger. Even when I'm hurt."

WANT TO HELP? GoFundMe to help Thys

His routine now consists of physical and speech therapy.

The road to recovery is at times difficult for Thys. He admits his memory is not what it used to be - especially when it comes to remembering what happened.

"It's really frustrating," Thys said.

ABC11 asked Thys whether he desires to play football again.

"Of course, next year. I'm playing next year. For sure," he said, then added, "If (mom) lets me. But I hope she will. I really do."

But right now, Thys' mom, Jan Oldenburg, is not thinking about football.

"We're staying in the present and focused on today," she said.

Her new full-time job is making sure her son recovers.

Part of that is keeping him encouraged and surrounding his bedroom with signs of the community's love, support and prayers.

"We are doing everything we can to get him better," Jan said. "He is getting better."

Thys has a doctor appointment later this week to check on his head. The family expects to know more about his condition following that appointment.

He has not returned to school. Right now, Thys is being homeschooled.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhigh school footballhigh school sportsexclusiveorange county newsfeel goodgood newsHillsboroughOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Injured Orange HS football player now able to stand, eat
School board talking about concussions after player hurt
Teams unite to raise money for injured Orange HS player
Orange County HS player recovering after severe injury
High school football player fighting for his life
SOCIETY
WATCH: Humpback whale launches into air, soaks tourists
City of Raleigh wants to regulate Bird scooters
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
More Society
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News