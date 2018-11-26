SOCIETY

Experts predict Christmas tree shortage this holiday season

EMBED </>More Videos

Attention Christmas shoppers: Get your trees early this year! Experts say there's a Christmas tree shortage. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Attention Christmas shoppers: Get your trees early this year! Experts say there's a Christmas tree shortage.

The tight supply means higher prices and less selection.

Experts say that during the Great Recession 10 years ago, farmers cut back on growing trees, affecting today's supplies.

EMBED More News Videos

Make sure to get one of these trees for the holidays.


They say larger retailers won't be impacted as much as smaller vendors.

But experts say don't panic too much -- you'll still find a tree. It just might cost you a few extra bucks.

RELATED STORIES:
The top five picks for Christmas trees
How to make your Christmas tree last a long time
Official White House Christmas Tree welcomed by Trumps
PHOTOS: The National Christmas Tree through the years
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychristmas treechristmasholiday
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
VA dealership to give free car to those in need each month
Stranger returns lost wallet with $40 extra inside
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Wrong text leads to special Thanksgiving tradition
More Society
Top Stories
Reports: Mack Brown to be next UNC football coach 30 years after first stint
7 players suspended after UNC-NCSU post-game brawl
3 weeks missing: FBI hopes shoes will help find Hania Aguilar
GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America
Former Fayetteville Mayor Bill Hurley dies
'Just survival mode:' NC couple recalls moment tornado hit home
Scientists says he made the world's first gene-edited babies
VA dealership to give free car to those in need each month
Show More
Police kill wrong man when responding to mall shooting
NASA's InSight lander to touch down on Mars
Witnesses: Bank of America ATM mistakenly giving out $100 bills
Oscar-winning director Bernardo Bertolucci dies at 77
State trooper delivers baby off Wake County highway
More News