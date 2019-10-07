homeless

Fayetteville to tackle homelessness with tiny home community

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville City Council passed a proposal Monday night that could help put the homeless to work and give them homes.

The first component is a tiny homes community which would tackle chronic homelessness throughout Fayetteville.

The second component is a workforce partnership which would give the jobs to the homeless.

"If you put people in a home and they are trying to get back on their feet, the fastest way to economic progression is a job. If we could partner with organizations who deal with this population with grants, they could help with things we need done in the city like trash pick-up, parks and rec and landscaping," said Mayor Colvin.

The city manager will now look into possible locations, costs and organizations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfayettevillehomelessfayetteville newstiny house
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS
4 homeless men attacked and killed in New York City
Hope Mills sleeping mat program in need of volunteers
'Target on us': City threatens to tow homeless Fayetteville family's SUV
Exclusive: Homeless man grateful to jogger who gave shoes off feet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Wayne County deputy punches woman during fight at county fair
Durham resident fed up after AT&T leaves cable wires in yard
Cary neighbors demand action one week after pedestrian hit, killed
Moore County man charged in death of 14-month-old son
﻿Chatham County residents do slow burn over lack of broadband access
Durham Police search for man charged in deadly drive-by shooting
Clayton High School principal Bennett Jones reinstated
Show More
Man found dead inside home after Fayetteville standoff
Simone Biles upset by reaction to her newest move
USO, Delta Children give 500 cribs to Fort Bragg families
'Somebody shot me!' 911 call released in Uber driver shooting
Wegmans to test eliminating plastic bags
More TOP STORIES News