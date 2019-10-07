Fayetteville to tackle homelessness with tiny home community

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville City Council passed a proposal Monday night that could help put the homeless to work and give them homes.
The first component is a tiny homes community which would tackle chronic homelessness throughout Fayetteville.
The second component is a workforce partnership which would give the jobs to the homeless.
"If you put people in a home and they are trying to get back on their feet, the fastest way to economic progression is a job. If we could partner with organizations who deal with this population with grants, they could help with things we need done in the city like trash pick-up, parks and rec and landscaping," said Mayor Colvin.
The city manager will now look into possible locations, costs and organizations.
