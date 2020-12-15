Fayetteville Police Foundation thanks officers and staff with Christmas food baskets

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly 600 people who work for the Fayetteville Police Department are receiving holiday gift baskets to fill their pantries as part of Operation Yuletide.The Fayetteville Police Foundation normally throws a Christmas party for department employees, but this year the organization is expressing its thanks with large baskets filled with turkey, ham, canned goods, Mount Olive pickles, pies, and other items."2020 has been tough on everybody but especially on our police officers with everything that's been going on," said Wells Alderman, board member of the Fayetteville Police Foundation. "We stand behind each one of them and everyone at the Fayetteville Police Department and it's the least we can do for everything they do for us."The foundation is a nonprofit made up of businesses and individuals who support the Fayetteville Police Department.The baskets will be delivered Tuesday and Wednesday to all 575 police officers and civilian employees in the department."This is the foundation's way of saying thank you for all of the time and commitment to our city that our officers and civilians give to our community," said Cindy McCormic, Executive Director of the Fayetteville Police Foundation.