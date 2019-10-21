Fans of the TV show "Friends" now have a new option for Halloween. A website has created a giant turkey head costume.
The costume is a recreation of an episode of the iconic show where Monica wore a giant turkey on her head to cheer up Chandler.
The plush turkey costume comes with the fez and a massive pair of sunglasses, which a made of see-through mesh. The costume costs $39 from a company called Firebox.
Other popular "Friends" costumes this year include the "Holiday Armadillo" and the "Spud-nik" potato suit.
2019 marks the 25th anniversary of "Friends" debut.
'Friends' turkey episode turned into Halloween costume
HALLOWEEN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News