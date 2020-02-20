FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a big welcome home ceremony for nearly 800 paratroopers assigned to Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division. The group is apart of the 3,500 soldiers who suddenly deployed to the Middle East in early January.
The first round of 350 soldiers arrived Thursday morning to Fort Bragg's Pope Army Airfield. It's been a long 51 days for these families.
RELATED: 3,500 more troops from Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division to deploy to Middle East
The 82nd Airborne Division called this deployment the most significant no notice deployment of combat forces in more than 30 years. Within 18 hours, the soldiers in the First Brigade Combat team answered the nation's call leaving their families behind.
RELATED: 'So sudden': Military wife recounts 18-hour notice of husband's deployment
For many of those soldiers, it's time to enjoy being home. That could be a home-cooked meal and spending much-needed family time.
Nearly 800 Fort Bragg paratroopers return home after sudden deployment to Middle East
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More