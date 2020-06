LIVE: Family, friends gather to celebrate the life of George Floyd near his North Carolina birthplace

EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 11 flies over as mourners gather for George Floyd viewing, memorial

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- George Floyd's life will be remembered and honored in a second memorial service on Saturday, this time in Raeford, North Carolina, near where he was born.The memorial will consist of a public viewing and private family service and is expected to be both a celebration of his life and a mourning of a man whose death at the hands of police has sparked protests nationwide and calls for an end to racial injustice.It is estimated around 15,000 people so far came to pay their respects to George Floyd in Hoke County.Governor Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday in honor of Floyd, who is originally from Fayetteville.LOCATION: Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, Raeford, NCPUBLIC VIEWING: 11 a.m. -1 p.m. ESTPRIVATE MEMORIAL: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. ESTAfter Saturday's memorial, a public viewing will be held Monday in Houston , where he was raised and lived most of his life.