SOCIETY

Grocery store censors 'Summa Cum Laude' graduation cake

EMBED </>More Videos

Graduation cake arrives with censorship

SOUTH CAROLINA --
A South Carolina high school grad received a not-so-sweet surprise from a Publix grocery store this weekend.

Jacob Koscinski graduated summa cum laude on Saturday from a Christian-based home school program, so his mom decided to order him a cake.

"He did not know we were getting a cake because he is not a big cake eater. So we were all standing there waiting to see it, and when we opened it, it was a huge shock to all of us," said Cara.

Cara Koscinkski said she ordered a sheet cake through Publix, but when she requested the bakery to include Jacob's honor, she was alerted profane or special characters were not allowed.

"The website had censored me, and this is a website that you can refer to for the Latin term for summa cum laude, which means highest honors, " Cara said.

Cara said when her husband picked up the cake from Publix, he didn't notice that the bakery omitted the middle Latin word "cum."

"The cake experience was kind of frustrating and humiliating because I had to explain to my friends and family what that meant. And they were giggling uncontrollably. At least my friends were," Jacob Koscinski said.

The family said the Publix manager apologized and offered a refund.

"It's fine for us to be compensated for the cake. We're just happy that our son graduated school and has a bright future," Cara said.

Jacob plans to attend Wingate University in the fall and major in pre-med.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygraduationcensorshipcakeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
City of Raleigh wants to regulate Bird scooters
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News