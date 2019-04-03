Hope Mills Lake park project shuts down lake for summer.

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hope Mills lake officially reopened in January 2018 after years of being shut down.Town leaders expect it to close again as part of a three-phase lake park development project, but it's causing community backlash."There would have been a lot of opportunities for people to enjoy it," one resident said. "If it's going to be too low to get in because of work being done ... seems like they could have planned it better."Phase two involves building the bulkhead."What it would do is it provides the wall from washing down the hill. It's very steep there. It would also provide an opportunity for steps so that you can get to the swimming area easier. It's something we need," said Hope Mills Mayor Jackie Warner. "This is a part of the plan. I wish it hadn't of been delayed. I wish we had moved with this back last year in January."The mayor told ABC11 the project could be complete by August.Though kayaks and canoes will still be allowed, there will be no boating or swimming this summer.Still, a glimmer of optimism remains among residents."You know, there will be next year, and the year after that and the year after that," one resident said. "That's what I'm looking forward to."