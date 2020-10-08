face mask

Instead of a tip, Pennsylvania server finds "MASK" written on receipt

By
ARDMORE, Pennsylvania -- Mask can be a four-letter word when it appears on a restaurant receipt, instead of a 20% tip.

That's what happened at John Henry's Pub in Pennsylvania on Sunday. The server was understandably frustrated.

"I was just surprised. I was shocked," said Jamie Ledwith.

She explains there was no heated exchange beforehand.

"When they came in they walked through the bar without their mask on. So I asked them politely, 'If you're walking through the bar, or standing, just put your mask on until you're seated,'" said Ledwith.

Ledwith told her boss what happened when she opened the bill.

Kathy Kearney, who's owned the pub for 15 years, posted the receipt to Facebook.

"The reactions and comments started immediately flooding and I think there was one negative versus hundreds of positives comments," said Kearney.

In turn, people started to step up, and show support.

"Somebody did leave me a card under the door with a little bit of money in it and their kids signed the card. That was super sweet," said Ledwith.

In general, there's no issue with mask enforcement at all at John Henry's Pub, Kearney said. The goal: a safe and comfortable dining experience.

"It has been amazing, really amazing. You know what, I also want to give people a pass. This guy was probably just having a bad day. And that's okay, we all are going to have bad days. It's been a long seven months," said Kearney.

Both women say they really enjoy working again. Jamie was out of work for six months because of the pandemic.

They whole-heartedly thank everyone who has supported this small, family-run business.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniaface masktippingcoronavirusu.s. & worldrestaurantcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
NJ company produces over 50,000 N95 masks a day
Woman tased, arrested after not wearing mask at football game
NFL coaches fined $100,000 for improper mask wearing
How do you really know if your hair salon is COVID-safe?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Delta to bring 'life-threatening' storm surge to Louisiana
LATEST: UNC considers single-occupancy dorms for spring semester
Zach Galifianakis reminds NC citizens to register to vote
Medical journal blasts US leadership's failed COVID-19 response
Trump says he will not attend virtual debate, will hold rally instead
How blue light glasses work and how to find the best pair
Pence, Harris clash over COVID-19 in VP debate
Show More
Puppy scam leaves Raleigh family out $300, heartbroken
2 killed in head-on collision in Harnett County, deputies say
Triangle ladies reel in good times through Ebony Anglers
NC volunteers heading to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
More TOP STORIES News