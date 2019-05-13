Society

Monsanto Verdict: Jury awards $2 billion to Livermore couple who says Roundup caused cancer

EMBED <>More Videos

An Alameda County Superior Court jury ruled against Monsanto in another lawsuit claiming that its popular herbicide, Roundup, causes cancer.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- An Alameda County Superior Court jury ruled against Monsanto in another lawsuit claiming that its popular herbicide, Roundup, causes cancer.

Alva and Alberta Pilliod of Livermore claim that exposure to Roundup caused both of them to develop non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. They said exposure from more than three decades of spraying Roundup on weeds in several properties was a substantial factor in causing their illness.

RELATED: Bay Area man awarded $80 million after a jury said Roundup caused his cancer

The jury agreed, awarding the couple $1 billion each in punitive damages for a total of $2 billion. They were also awarded $55 million in compensatory damages.

This follows nearly six weeks of testimony followed by closing arguments last Wednesday.



Bayer, which now owns Monsanto, released a statement saying:

"We are disappointed with the jury's decision and will appeal the verdict in this case, which conflicts directly with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) interim registration review decision released just last month, the consensus among leading health regulators worldwide that glyphosate-based products can be used safely and that glyphosate is not carcinogenic, and the 40 years of extensive scientific research on which their favorable conclusions are based."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandtrialhealthbusinesscourt caselawsuitgardeningcancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NWS confirms tornado in Wendell, Zebulon
Fiancée of Raleigh pilot accused in triple murder says he is innocent
Golf ball-sized hail damages cars, buildings around central NC
Father of boy found dead under Mebane billboard in 1998 charged with murder
I-Team gets exclusive access to police firearms training
Man charged in fatal attack on Appalachian Trail
Wake deputy fired after pleading guilty in Kyron Hinton arrest case
Show More
NC-based vaccine rights attorney facing lawsuit from NC State Bar
Neighbors of American Airlines pilot stunned by triple murder arrest
1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured in crash on Bragg Blvd in Fayetteville
New Executive Director appointed to NC State Board of Elections
Raleigh man accused of stabbing brother to death during argument
More TOP STORIES News