Society

Lauren London speaks out following rumors she's dating Diddy after Nipsey Hussle's death: 'Still His! King Ermias!'

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Lauren London has doubled down on her enduring love for Nipsey Hussle seemingly in response to rumors that she had become romantically involved with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

According to various published media reports, unsubstantiated rumors that London and Combs were an item began to swirl after Combs posted now-deleted photos of himself and London at a party earlier this year.

London took to Instagram Thursday to share two posts presumably in response to the speculation -- the first, a photo of Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, with the caption, "Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!"



London posted the same photo to her Instagram story along with the text: "Forever and even after Call me Lady Hussle."

She followed that post with another post that read in part: "Stop...playing with me and my name. Now Let me get back to healing."

"I'm all love and peace but never forget....I'm a woman in grief and I don't play about Nip, my family, my character and code. Bout to drink a green juice to start the day though," read the caption for that second post.

SEE ALSO: Lauren London honors fiancé Nipsey Hussle: 'I'm so honored and blessed that I got to experience such a man'

A final message posted to her Instagram story read, "Peace is Loud sometimes Peace speaks up sometimes Especially when it's the right thing to do."

Hussle was shot to death on March 31, 2019, while standing outside The Marathon, his South Los Angeles clothing store, not far from where the rapper grew up.

The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper was an Eritrean-American father of two. He was a beloved figure for his philanthropic work that went well beyond the usual celebrity "giving back" ethos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrityentertainment
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Lauren London honors Nipsey Hussle: 'I'm so honored and blessed'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WEATHER TIMELINE: Snow falls across Central NC
DNA leads to arrest in 1999 death of baby found in plastic bag
NC school closings, delays ahead of expected snow storm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Warming up your car before your commute? Bad idea, police say
I-95N lane near Fayetteville reopens after serious crash backs traffic for miles
Gibbons sophomore breaks national high school swim record
Show More
Durham police investigate after man fatally shot in parking lot
Child among 11 flu-related deaths in NC last week
Midtown Yoga owner hosts inaugural wellness summit for women
NC engineers back after helping Puerto Ricans recover from earthquake
Central NC gets first snow in 437 days
More TOP STORIES News