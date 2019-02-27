SOCIETY

Luck strikes again at Wake County's lucky lottery store

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Luck strikes again at the place known as the luckiest lottery retailer in Wake County.

The newest winner at Eagles Express on Knightdale Boulevard in Knightdale is Jamey Braswell.

He's a roofer from Wendell and he's planning on using his $100,000 lottery prize to kick-start his son's college fund.

Braswell's son won't go to college until about 2035 but he feels now is the time to start saving for higher education.

"My wife's a teacher so education is important to us," Braswell said. "My boy's only 16 months, but we want to make sure he has the money to go to a good school when it's time. It's a relief not to have to worry about this."

Braswell bought a $20 scratch-off ticket in the $4,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game. After taxes, he took home $70,756.

"I was in shock," Braswell said. "I had to look at the ticket three times."

Lottery officials said one $4 million prize, two $1 million prizes, and one $100,000 prize remain.
