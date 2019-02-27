Luck strikes again at Wake County's lucky lottery store

Luck strikes again at the place known as the luckiest lottery retailer in Wake County.The newest winner at Eagles Express on Knightdale Boulevard in Knightdale is Jamey Braswell.He's a roofer from Wendell and he's planning on using his $100,000 lottery prize to kick-start his son's college fund.Braswell's son won't go to college until about 2035 but he feels now is the time to start saving for higher education."My wife's a teacher so education is important to us," Braswell said. "My boy's only 16 months, but we want to make sure he has the money to go to a good school when it's time. It's a relief not to have to worry about this."Braswell bought a $20 scratch-off ticket in the $4,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game. After taxes, he took home $70,756."I was in shock," Braswell said. "I had to look at the ticket three times."Lottery officials said one $4 million prize, two $1 million prizes, and one $100,000 prize remain.