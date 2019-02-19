RESCUE

Man rescued from quicksand in snowstorm

EMBED </>More Videos

Dramatic video shows a man being rescued from quicksand in a snowstorm.

SPRINGDALE, Utah --
A man hiking in Zion National Park got stuck in quicksand and stayed trapped until late that night when rangers were able to reach and free him.

Ryan Osmun and his girlfriend, Jessika McNeill, had hiked for about three hours through the park on Saturday when McNeill tripped, and her hands and knees fell into quicksand.

"I was trying to calm her so she wouldn't sink more," Osmun told Good Morning America. "As that was happening, I didn't realize my right leg was sinking into the sand."

The quicksand swallowed Osmun's entire leg by the time he'd helped free his girlfriend from the dangerous mixture of sand and near-freezing water. McNeill tried to dig him out, but the water kept refilling the hole.

"He eventually told me I needed to leave him and hike back to get cell service and call 911," said McNeill, adding she thought she would never see her boyfriend again.

"I knew the only way to save his life was to leave him, but I didn't know if he had the time left," she said. "It was the hardest thing I've had to do, the scariest thing I had to do."

McNeill hiked three hours back to find cellphone service and call for help. Rangers with the Zion Search and Rescue found her close to the trail head and treated her for hypothermia, according to the National Park Service. By that time, the sun was starting to set.

"When she left, I was really scared, mostly for her," Osmun said. "I just hoped the best for her, honestly, because I didn't feel like I was going to make it out."

After several hours of searching, rangers located Osmun, who was suffering from exposure, hypothermia and extremity injuries. It took rescuers two hours to free him from the quicksand.

"The water was so cold, I thought I was going to lose my leg," Osmun said. "I was in the water for 11 hours total. There were two snowstorms while I was waiting, just sitting in the water. It was just pouring snow."

Rangers spent the night in freezing conditions tending to Osmun, according to the National Park service. Zion National Park reported 4 additional inches of snow overnight.

The Utah Department of Public Safety dispatched a helicopter to the search and rescue team the following morning. It took the helicopter until Sunday afternoon to safely land due to extreme weather conditions.

The National Park Service advises hikers to use extreme caution during this winter season.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyrescuenational park servicesnowstormu.s. & worldhikingUtah
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RESCUE
Luke Bryan adopts 18-year-old rescue dog
Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Toddler rescued after getting himself stuck inside toy
More rescue
SOCIETY
Study shows screen time for kids spiked within the past decade
Sailor in iconic V-J Day Times Square kiss photo dies at 95
Confrontation during baby's photo shoot on Houston sidewalk
Inmate saves infant from locked SUV using car theft skills
More Society
Top Stories
Exclusive: Apex woman speaks about 2017 machete attack, moving forward
Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of possible wintry mix in Durham
WATCH LIVE: Hearing for alleged ballot scheme in 9th District enters day 2
NY couple together 81 years dies days apart
Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon invests $250 million in AAF
Polar Vortex may have killed off majority of stink bugs, experts find
Johnston County deputies ID victim apparent murder-suicide
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
Show More
Man arrested after shooting 19-year-old during fight, police say
Retail Donation Program makes 'huge' difference for families in need
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
'It's been pretty hard:' Local boy describes extreme reaction to red dye
Wake Co. teacher upset after being told she can't attend leadership event
More News