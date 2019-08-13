abc11 together

Mebane teen takes 50 Yard Challenge, mows lawns for free for those in need

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mebane teen Richard Hurst has spent his summer mowing lawns for free around town as part of the 50 Yard Challenge.

"This community has given a lot to me in the last two years and I wanted to find something to give back to my community," Hurst said.

The 13-year-old's mom introduced him to the 50 Yard Challenge, an organization that challenges youth to find 50 people who are 'elderly, disabled, single parents, veterans and anyone in need of help in your town' and mow their lawns for free.

RELATED: Meet the man who traveled to all 50 states to mow lawns for veterans

The teen started out with the goal to do 50 yards for free -- now he's planning to keep going to help anyone who needs it in his community.

"Doing stuff for your community isn't about money," Hurst said. "You should help your community and not worry about money when you're my age."

Richard borrowed his step-father's truck to haul the equipment around Mebane cutting grass for free.

In 15 days, he's completed 22 yards. Along the way, the community has taken notice.

One family purchased Richard a new mower and he often is tipped more than what he would normally charge for the service.

"I wanted to cry," Hurst said about the family buying him a lawnmower. "But, I didn't want to cry in front of people so I didn't cry."

Hurst said he is blown away by the support and hopes others are inspired to take the challenge. He also plans to keep mowing for free after he hits the goal of mowing 50 yards.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymebanenccharitylawnmowerteenagerabc11 togetherfeel goodcharities
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11 Together Perspectives for August 18, 2019
Durham girl, 3, sells lemonade, buys supplies for moms in need
300 Jeeps gather to make terminally ill 9-year-old's dream come true
11-year-old meets hero deputy who saved his dog's life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe weather moving through central NC on Tuesday evening
1 dead after car runs off Fayetteville road into ravine
Stray shopping carts creating a eyesore in Fayetteville
Xerox creating 600 jobs in Cary
Blue-green algae tested in Cary lake not toxic, officials say
Historic Durham country store free to anyone willing to move it
1 arrested after Raleigh Capital Bank robbery
Show More
Canada manhunt suspects died by suicide, officials say
Durham girl, 3, sells lemonade, buys supplies for moms in need
Corn maze opens at NC Museum of Art
2 Charlotte children located after being abducted by father
Drive Shack in Raleigh will open August 23
More TOP STORIES News