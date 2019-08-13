Mebane teen takes 50 Yard Challenge, mows lawns for free for those in need

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mebane teen Richard Hurst has spent his summer mowing lawns for free around town as part of the 50 Yard Challenge.
"This community has given a lot to me in the last two years and I wanted to find something to give back to my community," Hurst said.
The 13-year-old's mom introduced him to the 50 Yard Challenge, an organization that challenges youth to find 50 people who are 'elderly, disabled, single parents, veterans and anyone in need of help in your town' and mow their lawns for free.
The teen started out with the goal to do 50 yards for free -- now he's planning to keep going to help anyone who needs it in his community.
"Doing stuff for your community isn't about money," Hurst said. "You should help your community and not worry about money when you're my age."
Richard borrowed his step-father's truck to haul the equipment around Mebane cutting grass for free.
In 15 days, he's completed 22 yards. Along the way, the community has taken notice.
One family purchased Richard a new mower and he often is tipped more than what he would normally charge for the service.
"I wanted to cry," Hurst said about the family buying him a lawnmower. "But, I didn't want to cry in front of people so I didn't cry."
Hurst said he is blown away by the support and hopes others are inspired to take the challenge. He also plans to keep mowing for free after he hits the goal of mowing 50 yards.
