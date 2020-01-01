Society

Meet the Triangle's first babies of 2020

Hospitals across the Triangle welcomed its first babies of 2020 on New Years Day this morning.

Duke University Hospital in Durham:

One family had a special delivery of twin boys at the Duke University Hospital, first-time mother Keishara gave birth to little Kamden and Karter.

Kamden born at 2:05 a.m. and Karter born at 2:15 a.m..

UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh:
UNC Rex celebrated their first baby of the New Year as well, her name is Symphoni Rudolph, weighing in at 6 pounds and 10 ounces. Symhponi made her grand entrance to the world at 12:17 a.m.

Baby Symphoni and her mother Tennisha, her father Devon and big sister Saryeah are all happy and healthy and ready to bring her back home to Clayton on Thursday.

WakeMed North in Raleigh:
Baby Brody was born at 8:41 p.m. weighing in at 9 pounds, 2 ounces.

Womack Army Medical Center in Fort Bragg:
EMBED More News Videos

These parents were in for a surprise when they found out their baby boy turned out to be baby girl.


Womack Army Medical Center on Fort Bragg delivered Sloan Carolina Jackson was the first baby girl in the Triangle, born 45 minutes after the clock struck 12. Sloan weighs 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

Her mother, Kaytlin Heisterman and her father, Specialist Justin Jackson are first-time parents who got quite the surprise when she was delivered. Doctors initially told the family they were having a boy.

"I looked at my mom and said, 'That's not a boy, pretty sure that's not a boy,'" said Jackson. "I looked over and said 'Oh my gosh,' we didn't know what to do. It's super exciting still."

Mom says they will be giving away all the boy clothes they previously bought and are looking for a new fit for baby Sloan.

Mom and baby go home on Friday.

Take a look at all of the bundles of joy here:
Related topics:
societyraleighfort braggbaby deliverybabiesbabyhospitalnew year's day
