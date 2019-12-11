Society

Miss World is 5th black woman to win major pageant in 2019

LONDON -- A Jamaican contestant was crowned Miss World Saturday, making all five of 2019's major pageant queens black women.

Toni-Ann Singh was crowned Miss World after beating out more than 100 other contestants over the last several weeks. This makes her the 69th winner of the longest-running international beauty pageant.

"I was shocked," she said. "I had to take a moment to say, 'They said Jamaica. They said Jamaica. So that means you and that means get out there.'"

The historic streak started with the crowning of four other winners in prestigious pageants: Miss Universe, Miss America, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA. Many well-known pageants did not allow minorities and women of color in their early history.

  • Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
  • Miss America Nia Imani Franklin
  • Miss USA Cheslie Kryst
  • Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris


    • "There was a time when we literally could not win. Like literally, the Miss America competition banned black women from competing. The Miss Universe organization did not crown a black Miss USA until 1990. There was no space for us," Kryst told ABC News after her crowning.

    Singh is a student at Florida State University studying women's studies and psychology.

    Kryst, 28, is a lawyer from Charlotte; Tunzi, a 26-year-old gender violence activist; and Garris, a 19-year-old Southern Connecticut State University student.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societymiss universemiss americapageant
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    3 hurt after shooting, stabbing at Raleigh nightclub
    Man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting
    Hundreds gather in Wake Forest after cancellation of Christmas Parade
    Men drive 2 hours to give stranger Christmas cards, his dying wish
    NC man takes to social media after stealing $88k from bank
    Wolfpack linebacker faces multiple charges related to drinking, fleeing police
    19-year-old charged after teen shot outside Smithfield Walmart
    Show More
    Bones found at Harnett County home ID'd as homeowner
    Driver, female passenger killed in Fayetteville car crash
    Man accused of slapping reporter's backside charged with sexual battery
    Mom sets trap for porch pirate after daughter's medication stolen
    NC woman faked kidnapping so she could steal truck, sheriff says
    More TOP STORIES News