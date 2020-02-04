Society

Mural in New York City honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant

By Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN -- There's a new tribute in New York City to honor Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Artist Efren Andaluz has been working on the mural in downtown Brooklyn since Friday.

The piece shows Kobe on a basketball court looking at his daughter.

When the work is finished, it will include the names of everyone killed in last week's helicopter crash.

The mural is one of several works of art popping up around the country to honor the NBA star and his daughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyartkobe bryanthelicopter crashabc7ny instagrammural arts
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman doused in flammable liquid, lit on fire: Police
Heavy rain, nasty storms possible Thursday
Bad start for Democrats: Big delay for Iowa caucus results
Guns N' Roses announces 2020 summer tour
Community concerns prompt prostitution bust at Cary massage parlors
State of the Union 2020 live stream, time, info
The 411: Super Bowl LIV was LIT
Show More
Lowe's looking to hire 475 in Raleigh area
NC's mild winter means ticks are active
1-year-old overdoses on heroin; father arrested
What you can do to help loved ones with dementia
'So senseless:' Family grateful for arrests in son's Vance County murder
More TOP STORIES News