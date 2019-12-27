Mystery Grinch gives Haddonfield, NJ family 'violation' for Christmas light display

Photo provided to Action News

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey -- Residents of a southern New Jersey town are wondering who left an anonymous and snarky note telling a family their Christmas lights display was sorely lacking.Angela Beatty said the note appeared on her doorstep in Haddonfield on Christmas Eve.The letter said the decoration, which features a single tree lit in blue lights, displays "lack of neat, organized and/or classy lighting."It said it was sent by the "S & V Panel" and urged the family to "reflect on your flaws this offseason and correct them for next year," and enclosed a box of white lights to "jump start your 2020 planning.""It was the rudest and most ignorant award from my neighbors," Beatty told the Courier-Post of Cherry Hill. "I've had an awful year, so getting this letter hit a nerve."Beatty told the newspaper the family has lost a beloved pet this year and is nursing an ill relative back to health. She said the family also was recently involved in a car accident and that she was too depressed to put time into decorating."It was unnecessary," Angela's son, Sam Beatty, told Action News on Thursday night. "My grandfather was a policeman in New York and it's lit blue for the police."