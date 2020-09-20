marines

Kannapolis woman, oldest living US Marine celebrates 107th birthday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina woman is the oldest living U.S. Marine and turned 107 this weekend.

The city of Kannapolis said Sgt. Dot Cole joined the Marines in 1943 during World War II and completed her training at Camp Lejeune.



Sgt. Cole was stationed primarily at Quantico in an administrative role.

Kannapolis officials said Cole turned 107 on Sept. 19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncbirthday100 yearsmilitarynorth carolina newsmarines
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARINES
Trump denies calling US war dead 'losers,' 'suckers'
Remains of missing Marines, sailor recovered
Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday
Military calls off search for missing troops in CA training accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NCCU student hurt when stray bullet breaks dorm window
'We're going to fill the seat': Trump says SCOTUS nominee will be a woman
Emmys, live and virtual: 'What could possibly go wrong?'
Durham wreck stemmed from armed robbery, police say
2-year-old boy dies days after self-inflicted gunshot wound
NC Chief Justice reflects on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy
Body found in Virginia identified as missing Raleigh man Andy Banks
Show More
LATEST: 1,229 more COVID-19 cases reported in NC Saturday
NC State holds on to beat Wake Forest 45-42 in opener
Tillis in support of Trump's decision to fill Supreme Court seat
Envelope addressed to Trump contained ricin: Sources
US nears 200,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
More TOP STORIES News