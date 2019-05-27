Society

Neighborhood throws retirement party for beloved mailman

COBB COUNTY, Georgia -- A neighborhood gave its beloved mailman an unforgettable sendoff on his last route.

Residents gave balloons, flowers and letters to Floyd Martin to thank him for his 35 years of service. When he finished his deliveries, the beloved postal worker was surprised with a party!

Martin gave a heartwarming speech to the community telling them to keep loving and caring for people.

As for his plans post-retirement? He hopes to go to Hawaii one day. The neighbors created a GoFundMe to make that happen.

