Society

Nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace starts Durham chapter, delivers beds to children in need

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The nonprofit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, SHP, has started a chapter in Durham, the fourth chapter in North Carolina.

SHP builds and delivers bunkbeds to children and families in need.

"It's for kids and families that are sleeping two or three in a bed, sleeping with mom, or doesn't have a bed and is sleeping on a mattress on the floor," explained Durham chapter President Robert Sweeney.

"These are the people we want to help," Sweeney added.

SHP started in Idaho in 2012, but, after being profiled on the show, Returning The Favor, with Mike Rowe in 2018, the nonprofit experienced tremendous nationwide growth.

"In 2012, they built 11 beds," Sweeney said. "Last year in 2018, we built 4,000 beds and over 8,000 kids got off the floor."

The beds are built from scratch by volunteers then assembled in the homes. Nationwide, they expect to build 10,000 beds in 2019. Sweeney is looking to partner with Triangle organizations to help grow the Durham chapter.

"When we think of people that are homeless or people transitioning into a home, we think of food, we think of housing, we never think of beds," Sweeney said.

"And, I don't know about you, but my bed when I was a kid, it was my sanctuary. We're just humans helping humans," he added. "Whatever your circumstances, it doesn't matter, what we want to do is make sure your son or daughter has a bed, and that's why we're here."

SHP provides beds for children between the ages of 3 and 17.

Click here to request a bed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamchildrengood newsnonprofitfeel goodsleep
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News