DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The nonprofit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, SHP, has started a chapter in Durham, the fourth chapter in North Carolina.
SHP builds and delivers bunkbeds to children and families in need.
"It's for kids and families that are sleeping two or three in a bed, sleeping with mom, or doesn't have a bed and is sleeping on a mattress on the floor," explained Durham chapter President Robert Sweeney.
"These are the people we want to help," Sweeney added.
SHP started in Idaho in 2012, but, after being profiled on the show, Returning The Favor, with Mike Rowe in 2018, the nonprofit experienced tremendous nationwide growth.
"In 2012, they built 11 beds," Sweeney said. "Last year in 2018, we built 4,000 beds and over 8,000 kids got off the floor."
The beds are built from scratch by volunteers then assembled in the homes. Nationwide, they expect to build 10,000 beds in 2019. Sweeney is looking to partner with Triangle organizations to help grow the Durham chapter.
"When we think of people that are homeless or people transitioning into a home, we think of food, we think of housing, we never think of beds," Sweeney said.
"And, I don't know about you, but my bed when I was a kid, it was my sanctuary. We're just humans helping humans," he added. "Whatever your circumstances, it doesn't matter, what we want to do is make sure your son or daughter has a bed, and that's why we're here."
SHP provides beds for children between the ages of 3 and 17.
Click here to request a bed.
Nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace starts Durham chapter, delivers beds to children in need
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News