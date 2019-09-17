Society

Oregon man survived cancer twice, then won $4.6 million in state lottery

BEND, Ore. -- Stu MacDonald of Bend, Oregon already considered himself a very lucky man. He survived cancer twice. Then he bought the winning ticket in the state lottery, worth $4.6 million!

Every week, his wife would tell him to "get the winning ticket." She forgot to tell him this time, but he ended up buying a ticket anyway.

"I am a very lucky guy," MacDonald said in a statement. "I survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing."

After the cash options and taxes, he's pocketing about $1.5 million. A cafe where he purchased the quick pick ticket got a selling bonus of $46,000, the lottery said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoregonmoneycancerlottery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 shot on Fayetteville State University campus; person in custody
Durham man planted camera in WakeMed bathroom, police say
High water bills plaguing Apex residents
Despite critiques, NC legislature on pace to remap on time
Raleigh woman sentenced to 10 years for running fake charity
1 dead, 1 critical in Rolesville domestic shooting, deputies say
Fayetteville teacher saves choking student during lunch
Show More
Man hit, killed while changing tire on I-40
Fayetteville Police arrest 1, seek 3 in stabbing, robbery of resident
I-Team: $7B being spent on Hurricane Florence, up to $1B on hold
Suspicious activity? Garner Police want you to give them a Ring
UNCW needs another year to fully recover from Hurricane Florence
More TOP STORIES News