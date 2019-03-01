Society

Posthumous Dr. Seuss book 'Horse Museum' to be released Sept. 3

EMBED <>More Videos

Andrew Joyner completed the text for "Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum," which has a look "both subtly Seussian and wholly his own," from an unfinished manuscript.

Updated 18 minutes ago
NEW YORK -- There is no muse like Dr. Seuss.

An unfinished manuscript by the late children's author is the basis for "Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum," coming Sept. 3. Random House Children's Books announced Thursday that illustrator Andrew Joyner completed the text, which has a look "both subtly Seussian and wholly his own."

"The manuscript for this book was about 80 percent complete," Cathy Goldsmith, a publisher of the book told ABC News. Goldsmith also worked directly with Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodore Geisel, before his death in 1991.

"We had no finished art whatsoever, so there was no possibility that this could be a book that we published with Ted's own art," Goldsmith added.

The book features horse artwork by Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock among others and will include cameos from such Seuss favorites as the Grinch and the Cat in the Hat.

Another posthumous Dr. Seuss release in 2015, "What Pet Should I Get," was a best-seller.

Joyner's previous credits include "Too Many Elephants in This House" and "The Swap."

SEE ALSO: Fun facts about Dr. Seuss
EMBED More News Videos

We're celebrating Dr. Seuss with fun facts about him and his books that you may not have known.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societychildrenbooksfamily
TOP STORIES
Raleigh police searching for missing 14-year-old boy with autism
Updated 10 minutes ago
2 weeks after Raleigh apartment fire, roommates starting over
Updated 15 minutes ago
Deputy fired in Hania Aguilar case says DNA 'was never passed over' to him
Updated 2 hours ago
Yorkie found covered in its own waste dies, Wake County woman charged
Updated 2 hours ago
Man accused of shooting 2 Walgreens employees released from hospital
Updated an hour ago
Black History Month: Raleigh's Washington School celebrates rich tradition
Updated an hour ago
Historical marker planned for Franklin Street to honor 'Chapel Hill 9'
Updated 32 minutes ago
Show More
Raleigh-based 'Zookies Cookies' featured on ABC's Shark Tank
Updated 2 hours ago
Grammy-winning producer brings life experience, history to NC classroom
March outlook shows cold start, more rain
Updated an hour ago
Raleigh ranks 3rd best in quality of life in the world, study says
First child among 98 flu deaths reported in North Carolina this season
More TOP STORIES News