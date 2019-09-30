Society

Price changes are coming for Raleigh parking decks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you're heading to downtown Raleigh, keep in mind that prices are changing for Raleigh parking decks.

Beginning Oct. 1, rates charged to park in most of the City's nine parking decks will change to the following:

$1.50/hour, first four hours;
$2/hour after four hours to daily maximum;
Daily maximum: $14;
Special event parking: $10; and,

Lost ticket charge: $25

The City of Raleigh is lowering the hourly rate from $2 to $1.50 for the first four hours. The goal is to encourage drivers to park in the decks, leaving more available on-street metered parking spaces for downtown visitors.

The full-day prices increased.

Two parking decks -- the Performing Arts deck and the Convention Center underground deck -- will remain $3 per hour, up to a daily maximum of $15.
