Protesters in Orange County demand gun reform

Surrounded be the watchful eye of multiple members of law enforcement, the group formally started a series of speeches by naming and repeating the names of those killed in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio after a weekend of mass shootings.
HAPPENING NOW: protestors gathering outside the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough. Their concerns? They say: gun violence, white supremacy, violent rhetoric, and confederate flags. @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 pic.twitter.com/7Wo6B1goKt— Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) August 10, 2019
Heather Redding with the group Hillsborough Progressives Taking Action was one of the speakers.
"We're going to come out, we're going to stand up to white supremacy and we're going to connect white supremacy to gun violence," Redding said, "because that's really one of the biggest dangers facing brown and black people today."
The suspected shooter in El Paso told investigators he wanted to shoot as many Mexicans as possible, two law enforcement officials told ABC News.
"If their manifesto says stuff about illegals and infestations, we can obviously, clearly, make a straight line to white nationalism," said Caity McArthur of the Hate Free Schools Coalition.
CNN reported that the Dayton shooter appeared to have maintained a Twitter account that retweeted extreme left and anti-police tweets.