Society

Protesters in Orange County demand gun reform

By
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group of protesters gathered outside of the Orange County Courthouse on Saturday afternoon denouncing white supremacy and demanding gun reform.

Surrounded be the watchful eye of multiple members of law enforcement, the group formally started a series of speeches by naming and repeating the names of those killed in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio after a weekend of mass shootings.



Heather Redding with the group Hillsborough Progressives Taking Action was one of the speakers.

"We're going to come out, we're going to stand up to white supremacy and we're going to connect white supremacy to gun violence," Redding said, "because that's really one of the biggest dangers facing brown and black people today."

The suspected shooter in El Paso told investigators he wanted to shoot as many Mexicans as possible, two law enforcement officials told ABC News.

"If their manifesto says stuff about illegals and infestations, we can obviously, clearly, make a straight line to white nationalism," said Caity McArthur of the Hate Free Schools Coalition.

CNN reported that the Dayton shooter appeared to have maintained a Twitter account that retweeted extreme left and anti-police tweets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprotestgun controlwhite supremacistsmass shootinggun laws
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18-year-old Sanderson High grad killed in Raleigh shooting
23-year-old Henderson man killed in Durham County crash
Fayetteville police looking to identify suspect in Zaxby's robbery
Raleigh Boys Club flag football teaching kids on and off the field
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
New NC law requires rideshare drivers to show front license plate
Texas parents drown, teen survives accident in Turks and Caicos
Show More
Universal cancels controversial movie 'The Hunt' in wake of shootings
NOW OPEN: Triangle's first board game cafe opens in Raleigh
Athlete arrested after police mistake bird poop for cocaine
Durham Fire Dept. releases findings in report on deadly gas explosion
Warning for pet owners: 3 dogs die after a swim in algae-filled NC pond
More TOP STORIES News