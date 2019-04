SURF CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Remains of a 1919 shipwreck have been unearthed by the tide along the coast of Surf City, the town announced.On Facebook, the town said remains of the William H. Sumner, which sank about 150 yards north of Old Barnacle Bill's Pier, could be seen Monday afternoon.The town said parts of the wreck 'uncover' once or twice a year.The William H. Sumner ran aground near Topsail Island in 1919.In the post, the town of Surf City also reminded shipwreck lovers that the remains are protected by the state so removal or damage is a violation of state law.