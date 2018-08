We have officially found Missy Elliot's biggest fan!Mary Halsey aka "Funky White Sister" posted a video on Facebook of her rapping to Elliot's' song "Work it."Halsey is from East Greenwich, Rhode Island.Elliot praised her performance and said that she was especially proud of the woman eating food in the background who was also jamming to the tunes.This video has been watched more than 7 million times.